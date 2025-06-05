Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $524.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $530.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.