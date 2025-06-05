Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $3,213,780 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:CHE opened at $560.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.95. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

