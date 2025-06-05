Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $366.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.80.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $382.24 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

