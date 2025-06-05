Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 25,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $178.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

