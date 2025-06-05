Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 478,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 249,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.