Whipplewood Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,624,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after buying an additional 430,757 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 303,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

