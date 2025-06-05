Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Nebius Group Stock Up 5.7%

NBIS stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

