Whipplewood Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 3.4%

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $296.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

