West Coast Financial LLC Sells 98,851 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,851 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.