West Coast Financial LLC Has $11.23 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,188 shares of company stock worth $367,289. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.46. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

