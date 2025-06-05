WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.73%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

