Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 71,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.