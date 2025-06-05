Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,611 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE TME opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on TME shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.