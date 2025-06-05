Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 11,951 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,951 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Harrow worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HROW. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.41. Harrow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.