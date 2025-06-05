Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 87,290 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 500.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,290 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.19% of JOYY worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,840,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 1,710,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,605,000 after purchasing an additional 865,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,448,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1,793.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 288,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $47.03 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

YY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

