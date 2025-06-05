Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 7,688 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 222.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.82.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $291.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

