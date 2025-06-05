Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

