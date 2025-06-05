Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 387,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

