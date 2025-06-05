Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,201 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 307,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.02 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

