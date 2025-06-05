Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 820 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COKE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

COKE stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 9.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COKE

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.