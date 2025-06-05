Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.59.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $128.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,574 shares of company stock worth $1,465,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,104,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

