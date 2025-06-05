Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,801,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

