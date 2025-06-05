Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

