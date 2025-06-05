Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.