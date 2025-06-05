Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

