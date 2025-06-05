Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $349.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.35.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

