Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 5,281 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $124.61 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.