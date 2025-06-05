Water Stocks To Follow Today – June 2nd

Home Depot, PepsiCo, Lyra Therapeutics, CSX, Coca-Cola, Progressive, and Carnival Co. & are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares in companies whose primary business involves the sourcing, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of freshwater and wastewater. These might include utilities that deliver drinking water, firms that build and maintain pipes and pumps, or technology providers specializing in filtration and purification systems. Because water is a finite and increasingly stressed resource, many investors view water stocks as a strategic way to gain exposure to long-term demand and essential service revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $367.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.73. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.93 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $130.69. 4,459,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,918. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $17.80 on Monday, reaching $22.73. 25,429,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,795. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.04.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.22. 16,916,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,995,308. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $71.88. 5,113,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,706,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $287.63. 1,223,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.72 and its 200 day moving average is $263.59. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $201.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.46. 13,755,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,680,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

