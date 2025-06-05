Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWD opened at $189.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.19. The company has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

