Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $316.41 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.14.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

