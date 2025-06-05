Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,200 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 2,673,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,617.1 days.

VNNVF stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

