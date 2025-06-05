Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Announces Earnings Results

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

About Voestalpine

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.