Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Announces Earnings Results

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.
Voestalpine Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $5.69.
About Voestalpine
