Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMEO. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th.

VMEO stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $743.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 2.06. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 1,547.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 780.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

