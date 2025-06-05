Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Releases Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Village Super Market

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

In related news, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $53,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,809.11. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,141.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,843 shares of company stock valued at $320,011. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Village Super Market worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.