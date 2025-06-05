Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Releases Earnings Results

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter.
Village Super Market Trading Down 3.2%
Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Institutional Trading of Village Super Market
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Super Market stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Village Super Market worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
