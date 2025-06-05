Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $24.00 price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $20.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 642.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 152,065 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606,904.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 188.0% in the first quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.