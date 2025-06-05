Versant Capital Management Inc Takes Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $187.99 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $159.64 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.62 per share, for a total transaction of $195,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,195.54. This trade represents a 7.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.