Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1,491.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,442.40. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,839 shares of company stock worth $4,222,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

