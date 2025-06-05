Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 331.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.44. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on THG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.