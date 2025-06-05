Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,942,000 after buying an additional 159,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,368,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 324,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,222,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $160.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $168.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

