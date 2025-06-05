Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.14.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.