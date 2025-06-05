Versant Capital Management Inc Has $46,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $177.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

