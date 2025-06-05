Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 698.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Rogers were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Rogers by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Rogers by 125.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. CL King began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,474.20. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of ROG stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.41. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

