Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 192,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

