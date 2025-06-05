Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Up 22.9% – Still a Buy?

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shot up 22.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.69 ($0.02). 337,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,026,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.71. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Verici Dx is a developer of a complementary suite of leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. The underlying technology is based upon artificial intelligence assisted transcriptomic analysis to provide RNA signatures focused upon the immune response and other biological pathway signals critical for transplant prognosis of risk of injury, rejection and graft failure from pre-transplant to late stage.

