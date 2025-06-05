Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 436 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,444 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,810,000 after acquiring an additional 761,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $403.68 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

