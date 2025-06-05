Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5%

VERA stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 62,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.