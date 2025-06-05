Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.69 ($0.61) and traded as high as GBX 55.30 ($0.75). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 54.55 ($0.74), with a volume of 95,461 shares changing hands.

Venture Life Group Stock Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £68.20 million, a P/E ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.51.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

About Venture Life Group

(Get Free Report)

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.