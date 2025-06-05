Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives $15.63 Average PT from Analysts

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Venture Global from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VG

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Venture Global news, Director Jimmy D. Staton acquired 49,000 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $496,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,370. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Pender bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 803,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,260 over the last three months. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,673,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.