Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Lessened by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOOG stock opened at $379.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.96. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $386.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

