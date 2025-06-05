Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after acquiring an additional 370,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after purchasing an additional 585,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VNQ opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.